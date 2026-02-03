Activists tell Tiruchy Corporation to improve amenities in Gandhi Mandapam

TIRUCHY: Councillors and social activists have urged the Tiruchy Corporation to install an Anaiya Deepam (eternal flame) and improve amenities at the Mahatma Gandhi Asthi Mandapam to enhance the site’s historical significance and public visibility.

They said the flame would honour Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and educate future generations about his close association with the region. The Gandhi Asthi Mandapam was constructed in 1950 alongside the Annal Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (AGMGH).

After Gandhi’s assassination in 1948, a portion of his ashes was brought to Tiruchy and later immersed in the Cauvery River. To commemorate this historic moment and Gandhi’s ideals, the government hospital was built in 1950 and was later upgraded into a medical college hospital.

Gandhi’s association with Tiruchy was significant. Of the 203 days he spent in Tamil Nadu, he visited Tiruchy for 13 days on several occasions. Notable visits include August 17, 1920, when he addressed public meetings and led a procession from Palakkarai to Chouk Ground, and September 1921, when the Tiruchy municipality accorded him a civic reception, the first of its kind in the state.

On national occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti, Martyrs’ Day, Republic Day and Independence Day, the mandapam is cleaned and adorned with garlands by political representatives and social organisations. School students also visit the site on special days to pay homage.