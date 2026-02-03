Activists tell Tiruchy Corporation to improve amenities in Gandhi Mandapam

TIRUCHY: Councillors and social activists have urged the Tiruchy Corporation to install an Anaiya Deepam (eternal flame) and improve amenities at the Mahatma Gandhi Asthi Mandapam to enhance the site’s historical significance and public visibility.
They said the flame would honour Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy and educate future generations about his close association with the region. The Gandhi Asthi Mandapam was constructed in 1950 alongside the Annal Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (AGMGH).
After Gandhi’s assassination in 1948, a portion of his ashes was brought to Tiruchy and later immersed in the Cauvery River. To commemorate this historic moment and Gandhi’s ideals, the government hospital was built in 1950 and was later upgraded into a medical college hospital.
Gandhi’s association with Tiruchy was significant. Of the 203 days he spent in Tamil Nadu, he visited Tiruchy for 13 days on several occasions. Notable visits include August 17, 1920, when he addressed public meetings and led a procession from Palakkarai to Chouk Ground, and September 1921, when the Tiruchy municipality accorded him a civic reception, the first of its kind in the state.
On national occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti, Martyrs’ Day, Republic Day and Independence Day, the mandapam is cleaned and adorned with garlands by political representatives and social organisations. School students also visit the site on special days to pay homage.
However, activists say these symbolic gestures are not enough. Raising the issue at a recent corporation council meeting, Ward 23 councillor K Suresh Kumar said, “Gandhi’s ashes were once preserved here, making this mandapam historically sacred.
An eternal flame will give the memorial visibility and dignity, similar to national memorials elsewhere. Tiruchy played a significant role in his journeys, and the corporation must project this legacy responsibly for future generations. If books on Gandhi are placed at the site, it will benefit visitors and create greater awareness among students and the general public,” he added.
Thirukkural Muruganandham, who has written a book on Gandhi, said, “This is not about symbolism alone, but about sustained public memory. An anaiya deepam will attract students, historians and visitors, prompting learning about Gandhi’s Tiruchy visits and social reforms.
With proper maintenance, interpretation boards and civic participation, the site can become a living classroom of values for young citizens.” When contacted, a Tiruchy Corporation official said, “We have received the demand and will look into the matter.”