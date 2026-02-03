Annamalai quits assembly election tour in-charge role for all six constituencies

COIMBATORE: Former BJP state president K Annamalai announced that he has decided to step down as the in-charge of an election tour in six constituencies, including Singanallur in Coimbatore, for the 2026 assembly elections, where he is expected to contest as a candidate.

Senior BJP leaders are appointed in charge of 41 constituencies that the BJP aims to contest as part of its alliance with the AIADMK. Whereas Annamalai was announced to work as incharge in Singanallur, Madurai south, Virugampakkam, Karaikudi, Srivaikundam, Padmanabhapuram

Addressing the media in Coimbatore on Tuesday, he said that he decided due to his father’s ill health.

"I am staying here in Coimbatore to care for my father, as he is not well, which is my first duty. Therefore, I am unable to undertake basic work or travel more. I have informed BJP State President Nainar Nagenthiran, and the party will reassign the in-charges accordingly. However, I am ready to work on campaigning, and we will discuss this within the party. Based on the party’s directive, we will carry out work for the party, alliance partners, candidates, and even for contesting in the elections," he added.

He said the that BJP headquarters will appoint someone as incharge for the six constituencies, including Singanallur in Coimbatore.

When asked whether he will contest in the 2026 assembly elections or not, Annamalai replied that a decision would be taken at the appropriate time and he would announce it following the party’s decision.

"Since I contested in the 2024 parliamentary election from here, I have to answer the people of Coimbatore. If people come with petitions, I need to be available at home to meet them. I have been staying at my father-in-law’s house in Coimbatore since 2010, but now I have rented a separate house to meet people. In politics, I will do as the party insists," he stated.

He further added the at BJP has a sitting MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan, in Coimbatore, and she needs to win the 2026 election with a majority of votes once she secures a ticket.

"We work for Vanathi Srinivasan and also for NDA alliance parties, aiming to win all seats. There is no individual thought; we are clear about who will be the next Chief Minister, whom to work for, and what the national leaders have instructed. We are focused on these tasks. I am also a party cadre and must obey party orders. I will announce further developments within a month," he concluded.