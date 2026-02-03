Coimbatore family found dead; police suspect suicide amid prolonged illness distress

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore was left in shock on Monday after a man, his wife, and their young daughter were found dead in their residence at Thambu Nagar in the Press Colony-Santhi Medu area in Periyanaickenpalayam. Police suspect the deaths to be a case of suicide, allegedly driven by prolonged illness and emotional distress within the family.

The deceased were Kamalesh (48), a Junior Engineer working with the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board at Kadhir Naickenpalayam, his wife Ilakkiya (45), a nurse by profession, and their daughter Akshitha Angel (10), a Class V student at a school in the Veerappandi area.

According to police sources, Ilakkiya had been battling cancer for a long time and had undergone treatment at several places. However, her condition reportedly did not improve, leaving the couple in deep mental anguish. Police sources believe that this prolonged stress may have pushed Kamalesh to take the extreme step.

On Sunday night, Kamalesh is suspected of having administered poison to his wife and daughter before consuming it himself. All three reportedly died within a short span of time.

Before the incident, Kamalesh had recorded a video message explaining that the family had decided to end their lives due to his wife's deteriorating health. He reportedly sent the video to a local acquaintance late at night. As the message was seen only in the early hours of Monday, the police were alerted immediately thereafter.

Police personnel from Periyanaickenpalayam rushed to the spot, broke open the door, and found the three lying lifeless inside the house. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the neighbourhood, with residents expressing disbelief and grief over the loss of an entire family.

(Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)