Tamil Nadu

CPI will ask DMK for more seats, says M Veerapandian

The CPI state secretary said that the party’s state committee will meet and discuss seat-sharing prospects soon.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian
CPI state secretary M VeerapandianPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VELLORE: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said talks are under way regarding seat sharing and the party will ask for more seats within the DMK-led alliance. He was speaking at the second state conference of the Tamil Nadu Oppressed People’s Right to Life Movement held in Virupatchipuram on Monday.

“We are a century-old movement. Can communists be measured only by the number of MLAs? However, we have the moral right to ask for more seats and we will,” Veerapandian said. He added that the party’s state committee will meet and discuss seat-sharing prospects soon.

Eleven resolutions were passed at Monday’s meeting including retrieving Panchami lands, providing scholarships to Dalit students, preventing honour killings and enacting a special law to stop atrocities in educational institutions.

Veerapandian, in a separate statement, urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to directly intervene and fulfil the long-pending demands of Tasmac employees, including regularisation of service, time-scale pay and pension benefits.

2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian
CPI-DMK alliance

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com