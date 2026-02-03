CPI will ask DMK for more seats, says M Veerapandian

VELLORE: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said talks are under way regarding seat sharing and the party will ask for more seats within the DMK-led alliance. He was speaking at the second state conference of the Tamil Nadu Oppressed People’s Right to Life Movement held in Virupatchipuram on Monday.

“We are a century-old movement. Can communists be measured only by the number of MLAs? However, we have the moral right to ask for more seats and we will,” Veerapandian said. He added that the party’s state committee will meet and discuss seat-sharing prospects soon.

Eleven resolutions were passed at Monday’s meeting including retrieving Panchami lands, providing scholarships to Dalit students, preventing honour killings and enacting a special law to stop atrocities in educational institutions.

Veerapandian, in a separate statement, urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to directly intervene and fulfil the long-pending demands of Tasmac employees, including regularisation of service, time-scale pay and pension benefits.