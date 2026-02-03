Deepam row: Officers tender unconditional apology to HC, say no intention to defy order

MADURAI: Madurai collector KJ Praveen Kumar, city police commissioner J Loganathan, deputy commissioner (south) AG Inigo Divyan and executive officer of Subramaniya Swamy temple Yagna Narayanan filed affidavits tendering an unconditional apology to Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in the contempt petitions filed against them for failing to implement an order passed by the judge directing to light Karthigai Deepam on the stone pillar atop Thirupparankundram hill.

Reading out the affidavits, senior counsel V Giri, representing the officers, told the court on Monday that the non-compliance was not intentional and they had only reacted to the tense situation that prevailed in Madurai. The officers did not wish to disrespect the court and are staunch believers of rule of law, he added. However, the judge raised concerns about the manner in which the officers view the contempt proceedings.

Though Giri’s arguments convinced the judge to adjourn the proceedings against the police officers and the EO without framing charges, he did not spare the collector for ‘daring’ to pass a prohibitory order preventing implementation of a court order. He split up the proceedings into two — one against the collector and other against the three officers. Since the senior counsel requested time to file an additional affidavit on behalf of the collector, the judge adjourned the case to March 2. He dispensed with the personal appearance of three officers, except the collector.

Earlier, the judge asked if the state government intended to file an appeal against the division bench’s verdict upholding his direction to light deepam on the pillar. He said he is ready to close the contempt pleas if the state abided by the directions of the division bench and did not go for appeal. However, the additional advocate general said the state is yet to take a decision on the matter.