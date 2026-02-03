Governor flags illegality in V-C search panels, warns Tamil Nadu govt on UGC norm violations

CHENNAI: Taking a dim view of the government-constituted search committees to recommend panel of names for nominating vice-chancellors (V-C) to certain state-run universities, the Lok Bhavan on Monday said allowing the V-C selection process to continue in the present form, including “interactions with shortlisted candidates”, not only transgresses judicial orders and is legally untenable but is also in contravention of the UGC norms.
The governor’s office objected to the continuation of the selection process in three state universities after the search committees, including those for Bharathidasan and Periyar Universities, interacted with shortlisted candidates despite interim court orders and multiple cases pending before constitutional courts.
In a statement issued by Lok Bhavan, the governor, who is chancellor of state universities, said the search committees for Bharathiar, Bharathidasan, and Periyar Universities were constituted and their tenure was extended in violation of the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018, as they (committees) did not include the mandatory nominee of the UGC chairman.
Lok Bhavan pointed out that the Supreme Court has consistently held that these norms override conflicting state enactments. “In its latest judgment delivered on January 30, 2026, the apex court ruled that any appointment of a V-C made on the recommendation of a search committee constituted contrary to the UGC Regulations would be void ab initio (from the beginning),” said the statement.
The statement noted that the committees for Bharathidasan and Periyar Universities conducted interactions with shortlisted candidates on January 27 and January 24 respectively. Despite the pendency of the litigation in the Madras High Court and the SC, the government issued orders on December 22, 2025, extending the tenure of the search committees and granting them time till March 21, 2026, to recommend panel of names, said the statement.
“Such executive action during the pendency of litigation attracts the doctrine of lis pendens (pending suit),” cited the statement.
The governor urged the government to either include the UGC chairman’s nominee in the search panels or place the entire selection process for the three universities in abeyance until the SC delivers verdict. He warned any further proceedings could lead to avoidable legal and administrative complications.
The controversy stems from amendments introduced by the TN government to replace the governor with the government as the appointing authority for V-Cs. The apex court in 2025 granted “deemed assent” to 10 amendment bills passed by the TN Assembly including those related to V-C appointments. However, later the Madras HC stayed the operation of these provisions.