Health experts flag high maternal mortality rate in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Experts in the consultative meeting held on Saturday at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore said that despite measures, there is a lack in prevention of maternal mortalities, and the health system needs to be strengthened accordingly to reduce the MMR. The meeting was held as part of the state government's initiative of 'Unga Kanava Sollunga - En Oor En Kanavu'.

The state's MMR rate is 39.2, while that of the Coimbatore district is 34.2, they added.

The Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr P Balusamy, said that this meeting facilitates the discussions on need of the health sector for its development.

"As the collector stated, the maternal mortality rate is a major concern in Coimbatore. We have to give better care for it in tertiary care. On average, around 4000 mothers are registered every year, and a similar number of mothers give birth every year.

We are handling around 40,000 antenatal mothers every year in Coimbatore. Hence, we have to focus on their care and have to discuss where we are lacking. In the elderly age category, cancer is a major issue in Coimbatore. Through this consultative meeting, we discuss the challenges and aim to find remedies which will be sent to the Chief Minister through the district administration," he stressed.

According to the CMCH Dean, Dr M Geethanjali, the state's Infant Mortality rate is 7.7 (per 1000 live births) while Coimbatore's rate is 5.5. However, the Maternal Mortality Ratio in Coimbatore is high (34.2 per lakh live births), when compared to the state's ratio (39.2).