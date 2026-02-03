Inter-caste relationship row: Tirunelveli youth alleges lover murdered, family claims suicide

TIRUNELVELI: A 25-year-old youth from a Scheduled Caste community in Tirunelveli has alleged that his 19-year-old lover, who belonged to a forward caste, was murdered by her family which was opposed to their relationship.

However, the girl’s family told police that she allegedly died by suicide. Police have registered a case of ‘suspicious death’ and are waiting for the postmortem report .

The youth, M Anantha Krishnan, who visited police commissionerate to petition commissioner N Manivannan on Monday alleged that the girl was killed on Sunday after her family came to know about their plans to get married.

Addressing media persons, Anantha Krishnan said they had decided to get married at a temple in Shengottai on February 6, and had printed the wedding invitation. He added that a year ago the girl had informed her parents about her wish to marry him, but they strongly opposed it citing his community.