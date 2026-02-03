'Jana Nayagan' delay wipes out Rs 100 crore for theatres, say exhibitors

Single-screen theatres and small-town cinemas have been hit the hardest. These venues operate on thin margins and depend heavily on big-ticket releases to offset quieter periods. For many owners, the expected earnings from Jana Nayagan were meant to cover fixed costs such as rent, electricity and staff salaries for several weeks. Without that revenue, some theatres have had to delay payments to distributors and suppliers, while others are struggling to meet routine operating expenses.

The uncertainty surrounding the film’s release has added to the strain. The postponement stems from complications in the certification process, including additional scrutiny and legal challenges that have prevented the issuance of a final censor certificate. With no firm new release date in sight, exhibitors remain unable to plan their programming calendars with confidence. This lack of clarity has also prompted some producers of other films to hold back their releases, further thinning the pipeline of new content for theatres.

Industry analysts note that the losses linked to Jana Nayagan underline deeper structural issues in the theatrical ecosystem. The business remains heavily dependent on a small number of star-led films to drive volumes, making it vulnerable to sudden disruptions. Delays caused by regulatory or legal hurdles can therefore have cascading effects, impacting not just one film’s prospects but the entire release schedule and revenue cycle.

The episode has renewed calls from within the industry for a more predictable and time-bound certification process, as well as better coordination between producers, regulators and distributors. Theatre owners argue that greater transparency and adherence to timelines would help reduce last-minute shocks that can wipe out months of planning and investment.

Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday, quoting trade analyst Ramesh Bala as attributing the losses largely to the stalled release of Jana Nayagan, which was expected to clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi during Pongal. He said Vijay’s film alone could have earned Rs 150–200 crore in Tamil Nadu, while Parasakthi managed about Rs 55 crore in the state.

For now, exhibitors are hoping that Jana Nayagan secures clearance soon and eventually releases to packed houses, which could partially offset the losses incurred. However, many acknowledge that revenue missed during the festive window is difficult to fully recover. The Rs 100 crore setback has become a stark reminder of how delays in a single high-profile release can ripple through the entire cinema value chain, exposing the fragility of a sector still trying to regain its footing after years of disruption.