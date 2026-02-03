Madras High Court bins pleas against new Kallakurichi bus depot

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed the petitions filed against the construction of the new bus terminus at Kallakurichi after finding that certain parts of the land at the site have already been reclassified as non-agricultural land to enable the constructions.

A writ petition and later a contempt of court petition were filed by R Kumaresan of Anna Nagar in Kallakurichi against the construction of the facility alleging that a particular part of the land donated by a realtor for the construction was agricultural land and the construction has being carried out without getting the land reclassified.

He also alleged that constructions for access roads were also being done on agricultural land without reclassification.

Further, the petitioner submitted that the donor was a realtor and he had purchased huge swathes of land in the area surrounding the under-construction bus terminus. Also, he has certain extent of land with an eye on making quick money by selling other plots at a higher price if the bus stand is constructed at the current site, it was submitted.

The court on December 2, 2025, had issued an interim stay against constructions on the extent of land which was claimed agricultural land.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the state government submitted records showing reclassification of the land done in June 2025 and alleged that the petitioner had suppressed the facts.

Accepting the submissions, the bench dismissed the writ petition and the contempt of court petition filed.