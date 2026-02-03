Madras High Court seeks TNUSRB response on withdrawal of sub-inspector exam results

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought response from the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) regarding the reason behind the withdrawal of the result published by the board for the written examination for the recruitment of sub-inspectors of police in December 2025.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction on a petition by two candidates challenging the recruitment notification dated April 4, 2025, and the result published on January 27, 2026, on the ground that no questions were asked from Tamil language in the Part-II of the exam though the topic was included in the syllabus.

During the hearing, additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan said that the result was withdrawn due to some technical error and revised results would be published soon. He sought time to file a detailed response and raised objections to the petitioners’ contentions that Tamil language was omitted as 40 marks were allotted for Tamil in Part I of the exam. He added that the petition itself was not maintainable as the petitioners had not approached the court immediately after the exam. The case was adjourned to February 4.