Madurai Corporation proposes Rs 440-crore pumping station revamp to stop Vaigai river pollution

MADURAI: Amid persistent complaints of unregulated sewage discharge and garbage dumping into the Vaigai river, the Madurai City Corporation has submitted a special Rs 440-crore proposal to the state government to revamp pumping stations and pumping mains as a major step towards addressing the long-standing environmental and public health concern.

Though the corporation has implemented several initiatives, including mass cleaning drives and measures to prevent sewage mixing, activists and residents allege that untreated sewage and solid waste continue to enter the river at multiple locations on a large scale.

Raja M, an environmental activist associated with Vaigai Makkal Iyyakkam, said sewage inflow is reported from areas such as Vilangudi, Thathaneri, Aruldoss Puram and the Arapalayam check dam. “Pumping stations exist in these locations, but during peak hours sewage is often released directly into the river.

There is a lack of proper sewage treatment structures, and decades-old pumping stations, including the one at Kuruvukaran, are inadequate and need urgent upgradation,” he said.

While the corporation claims to have conducted mass cleaning drives, residents allege that garbage dumping in the riverbed continues unabated at several locations. “Frequent and systematic cleaning drives are required to remove accumulated garbage and water hyacinths, which are widely seen in the river,” said A Anbarasan, a resident of Madurai.