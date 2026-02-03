Major part of Tangedco bill payments via online, youth ring in the change

MADURAI: The use of online payment methods of settling electricity bills has surged significantly in Madurai, with a majority of consumers, particularly youngsters, preferring digital transaction over traditional modes such as cash payments, demand drafts, or visits to EB counters. This steady shift has led to a sharp decline in direct payment methods over the last two years.

According to official data from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), covering the period from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2025, online payments in Madurai rural areas amounted to Rs 938.78 crore, while direct payment methods accounted for Rs 277.80 crore. In Madurai city, digital payments totalled Rs 1,366.63 crore, compared to Rs 396.40 crore collected through direct modes.

Speaking to TNIE, Sushant Kumar, an IT employee residing in K Pudur, said online payments have made electricity bill settlement far more convenient.

“I have been living in Madurai city for the past three years. Our electricity bill usually comes to around Rs 2,300 every two months. Online payments allow us to pay anytime and from anywhere using a smartphone, saving both time and effort,” he said.

He also pointed out that digital receipts and transaction histories help with budgeting and record-keeping. “However, I am still unable to access my previous bill payment history online and have to visit the EB counter on Alagar Koil Road, about three kilometres away, for such details,” he added.