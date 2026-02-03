No CMRL NOC yet for extension of Avinashi Road flyover

COIMBATORE: Plans to extend the GD Naidu Flyover by another 5 kilometres from Goldwins to Neelambur along Avinashi Road have hit a temporary roadblock, with the State Highways Department awaiting a crucial no-objection certificate (NOC) from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).



Officials from the Special Projects wing of the State Highways Department have written to CMRL seeking clearance to proceed with the next phase of the flyover. The request has been made as CMRL has proposed a metro rail corridor along the same stretch, making coordination between the two agencies essential. While the Highways Department has already obtained clearance from the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the absence of a final decision from the Metro authorities has delayed further progress.



The GD Naidu Flyover, a major elevated corridor on Avinashi Road, currently runs for about 10 km from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins. Built in phases over the past few years, the flyover has significantly eased traffic congestion on one of Coimbatore's busiest arterial roads, which connects the city to the airport, industrial zones, and residential suburbs. The proposed extension up to Neelambur is expected to further improve traffic flow, especially during peak hours, and provide relief to commuters heading towards Tiruppur and Salem.



However, the stretch has also been identified as part of the proposed Coimbatore Metro Rail project. A detailed project report (DPR) for the metro corridor along Avinashi Road had earlier been prepared, but the Union Government returned the report seeking revisions. The Tamil Nadu government is now expected to resubmit a revised DPR.