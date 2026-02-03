No progress on Hosur-Omalur railway track doubling work irks commuters

DHARMAPURI: Despite being sanctioned years ago, the much-anticipated railway line doubling project between Hosur and Omalur is yet to take off, sparking concern among commuters, traders and residents who depend heavily on the busy rail corridor.

The Hosur-Omalur stretch, a crucial link connecting industrial hubs in Krishnagiri and Salem districts with Bengaluru and Chennai, continues to operate on a single line, resulting in frequent delays and restricted train movement. With no clear timeline announced for the commencement of work, stakeholders fear that further delay will undermine regional economic growth and commuter convenience.

Speaking to TNIE, S Mathialagan, district secretary of the Railway Passengers Social Welfare Association, said, "In 2024, the Union government announced in the budget its plans to undertake a railway doubling work on the 147 km stretch between Omalur and Hosur for Rs 100 crore. While the track doubling work between Hosur and Bengaluru has been completed, but the work between Hosur and Omalur has not begun.”

Explaining the need for track doubling, Karu Balan said, "We have about 25 passenger trains passing on the Omalur-Salem track, apart from over 30 freight trains. Because of the limitation caused by the tracks, most passenger trains are delayed by at least by one and half hour. In case of rainy weather, the trains slow down even leading to further delays. We have tried to explain the need for track doubling, but our queries and requests are mostly denied."

When TNIE spoke to K Vinay, Assistant Divisional Engineer in Dharmapuri, he said, "We cannot comment on this matter and have no knowledge about the project. The details are entirely handled by the South Western Railway, headquartered in Hubballi."