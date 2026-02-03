Prime Minister Modi to visit Puducherry on February 16

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visting Puducherry on February 16, during which he will inaugurate a slew of Central and Puducherry government schemes, Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam said on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons at his office here on Tuesday, Selvam said the specific projects to be launched during the Prime Minister’s visit are yet to be finalised and would be announced by Chief Minister N Rangasamy in due course.

However, Puducherry government has already submitted a request to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking approval for the laying of the foundation stone for the proposed new Puducherry Legislative Assembly complex.

He said all preparatory work for constructing the new Assembly complex at an alternative location has been completed. The project has been estimated at a cost of Rs 657 crore. The Central government approved a loan for the project in December 2025, with a repayment period of 50 years at a concessional interest rate, said the Speaker.

“We have requested the Prime Minister’s Office to consider laying the foundation stone for the new Legislative Assembly complex during the Prime Minister’s visit to Puducherry,” Selvam said.

The Speaker also welcomed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, describing it as the best budget of the Central government. He noted that Puducherry has been allotted an additional Rs 86 crore in the Budget, which he said aligns with the vision of achieving a developed India by 2047.