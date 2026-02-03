Steps to tackle US tariff hike: Tiruppur knitwear exporters to meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman

TIRUPPUR: With no major announcements made in the Union Budget to address the impact of the US tariff hike, Tiruppur exporters are planning to meet with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman soon.

KM Subramanian, president of the Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA), said, "The Union Budget is growth-oriented and is leaning towards the development of the textile industry.

However, the Tiruppur knitwear industry has experienced a slight slowdown due to the US tariff hike. To meet this, we expected certain announcements in the Union Budget, including the Focus Market Scheme and strengthening of the interest subvention scheme.

However, these expected announcements were not included. Therefore, we will soon meet with the union finance minister or reach out to her through a letter."

Earlier, the knitwear industry had requested the union government to announce various schemes to mitigate the impact of the US tariff hike.

In particular, they had requested a Focus Market Scheme (FMS) for apparel exports to the US. Under the proposed scheme, exporters should be provided a freely transferable incentive scrip equivalent to 20% of the FOB value of exports, aligned with the period for which the additional US tariff remains in force.

Also, industry people had requested an increase in the interest subvention rate to 5% from 2.75%, along with relaxation of the `50 lakh annual cap, to meaningfully support MSME exporters.