Two women killed as car hits five-member family on a bike in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: Two women were killed on the spot and three others injured after a speeding car rammed into a two-wheeler carrying five members of a family returning home from temple late on Sunday night. The accident occurred near A K Samudram, close to Rasipuram.

The dead were Parimala (38) and her sister Sudha (35) of Pachal village in Puduchatram. They were travelling along with Parimala’s husband and two children on a single two-wheeler after offering prayers at a Murugan temple near Salem on the Tiruchengode-Salem main road.

Parimala and Sudha suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot, while the rider and the two children sustained serious injuries after a car hit the two-wheeler from behind.

Passers-by rushed the injured to the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. The Puduchatram police have registered a case.