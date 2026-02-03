Weighbridges aiding mineral smuggling will be sealed: Tenkasi Collector

TENKASI: Collector A K Kamal Kishore, who chaired a review meeting of quarry, crusher, truck and weighbridge operators on Monday, warned that weighbridges found illegally reducing the recorded mass of minerals on Kerala-bound trucks would be sealed.

The review meeting was convened after growing public resentment against mineral smuggling. Last week, two youngsters were arrested for hurling petrol bombs at a Kerala-bound truck in Maruthamuthur village.

According to sources privy to the meeting, three weighbridge operators, who reportedly weigh around 1,000 Kerala-bound trucks daily carrying minerals from quarries in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, took part in the discussions. Activists attached to the Tenkasi Iyarkai Vala Pathugappu Sangam had earlier accused the trio of favouring mineral smugglers.

"Kishore warned that if any violation is found, the weighbridge concerned will be sealed," a person who attended the meeting told TNIE. During a field visit on Monday evening, TNIE observed several trucks on the Alangulam-Tenkasi Road carrying overloaded mineral consignments.

Sources said the meeting also discussed violations of time restrictions imposed by the district administration on mineral-laden trucks and the need to ensure that sealed quarries remain non-operational. However, large-scale quarry violations, such as mining beyond permitted limits, were not discussed, sources added.

Superintendent of Police G S Madhavan, Assistant Director of Geology and Mining T Vinoth, Tenkasi revenue division sub-collector, regional transport officers, and tahsildars participated in the review meeting.

Despite TNIE's efforts to reach out, the collector did not respond.