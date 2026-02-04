Choked by garbage: Life next to Tirupattur’s smouldering dumpyard

TIRUPATTUR: Massive mountains of garbage have taken over an eight-acre dumpyard located less than 100 metres from the Tirupattur–Krishnagiri State Highway.

Almost every day, smoke rises from the site as plastic bottles, packaging waste, and discarded clothes smoulder continuously. For over 10,000 people who reside nearby, the fires have become a grim routine.

In January alone, two fires were reported on January 12 and 19. When this TNIE reporter visited the dumpyard on January 20, smoke continued to billow from several points.

68-year-old R. Srikantha, who has lived within 200 metres from the dumpyard for over five decades, said a major fire in 2024 marked a turning point. “I watched the flames grow through my window. When I opened the door, I couldn’t step outside. The air was completely black with smoke. Traffic came to a halt, and we were trapped inside our homes,” she said.

The fire burned for nearly a week that year, forcing her to leave for Yelagiri for four days. “This was an agricultural land in the late 1970s. It slowly became a dumpyard. Fires were occasional earlier, but over the last decade, they have almost become a monthly occurrence,” Srikantha said.

The frequency of the fires has weakened the emergency response, residents alleged.

“On January 19, we called 101 early in the morning. They asked for the address but arrived late. By then, thick smoke had already choked the area,” Sukanya Rajendran, a resident, said.