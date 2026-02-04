Coimbatore Collector inspects key projects to assess readiness ahead of CM's visit
COIMBATORE: With Chief Minister MK Stalin scheduled to visit Coimbatore later this month to inaugurate a series of major infrastructure projects, including the Periyar Grand Library and Science Centre, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran carried out inspections of key works on Tuesday to assess readiness.
The officials inspected the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) and the Ukkadam bus terminus, both of which are among projects slated for inauguration during the CM's visit. The major projects likely to be inaugurated include the Ukkadam Bus Terminal-1, the Suez 24×7 water supply project, Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project and several civic infrastructure works executed by the CCMC.
During inspection at Ukkadam, the collector reviewed the progress of the new bus terminus being constructed at a cost of Rs 21.56 crore in the Central Zone. Accompanied by the CCMC commissioner, he instructed officials to expedite the remaining construction.
The officials later inspected the underground sewerage works being implemented under the AMRUT scheme in Kurichi and Kuniyamuthur at an estimated cost of Rs 591.14 crore. As part of the project, a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of about 30.53 MLD has been completed, and household sewer connections are being provided.
In the South Zone, the collector visited the sewage pumping station at Arputham Nagar in Podanur, falling under Ward 99, to review operational aspects of the project. He interacted with officials to understand the functioning of the system and directed them to ensure that all households are provided with sewer connections under the scheme.
Senior civic and engineering officials, representatives of the TWAD Board, transport department officials, and a local councillor were present during the inspections. The collector emphasised coordinated efforts and swift execution to ensure that the projects are fully ready ahead of the inauguration.