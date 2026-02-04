Coimbatore Collector inspects key projects to assess readiness ahead of CM's visit

COIMBATORE: With Chief Minister MK Stalin scheduled to visit Coimbatore later this month to inaugurate a series of major infrastructure projects, including the Periyar Grand Library and Science Centre, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran carried out inspections of key works on Tuesday to assess readiness.

The officials inspected the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur Underground Sewerage Scheme (UGSS) and the Ukkadam bus terminus, both of which are among projects slated for inauguration during the CM's visit. The major projects likely to be inaugurated include the Ukkadam Bus Terminal-1, the Suez 24×7 water supply project, Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project and several civic infrastructure works executed by the CCMC.

During inspection at Ukkadam, the collector reviewed the progress of the new bus terminus being constructed at a cost of Rs 21.56 crore in the Central Zone. Accompanied by the CCMC commissioner, he instructed officials to expedite the remaining construction.