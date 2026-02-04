Deer park, toy train at Coimbatore's VOC Zoo Park to be razed for public swimming pool
COIMBATORE: The VOC Zoological Park, one of Coimbatore's beloved public spaces, is once again at the centre of controversy, with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) proposing to construct a public swimming pool inside the former spotted deer enclosure by felling several decades-old trees. The move has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists, social activists and residents, who argue that the project erases the city's ecological and cultural memory.
The VOC Zoological Park, named after freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, was established across 3.03 acres in 1965. For generations, the zoo has served as a haven for the city’s residents and has become an enduring landmark.
However, years of neglect by the civic body led to the suspension of the zoo's licence by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2018. The facility was permanently shut in January 2022. In the CCMC budget for the FY 2023-24, the zoo was proposed to be redeveloped into an aviary (bird park), a plan that was reiterated in the following years' budget as well. Despite these announcements, no visible progress was made towards restoring or repurposing the space.
Amid this backdrop, foundation stones were laid last Saturday by Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar and other officials for a public swimming pool inside the spotted deer enclosure.
The project, estimated to cost Rs 1.94 crore, involves uprooting over 25 trees, including eight large banyan trees. The plan also includes dismantling the toy train track and 'VOC Park Station', attractions deeply embedded in the childhood memories of many Coimbatoreans.
Environmentalists have raised serious objections, stating that mandatory approvals were not obtained.
K Syed, an environmentalist and member of the District Green Committee (DGC), said the committee had neither granted permission nor received any application from CCMC for uprooting or translocating trees in the enclosure. He said banyan is the national tree and cannot be cut or even pruned without proper approval. He added that the committee would probe the matter and prevent the chopping of decades-old banyan trees in the VOC deer enclosure.
Activists also questioned the necessity of the project, pointing out that a public swimming pool already exists and is functioning well at Gandhi Park.
"If executing unwanted projects is an art, then the CCMC is a Picasso. The UGSS project, Semmozhi Park, NMT corridors, 24x7 water supply and the list goes on. Instead of implementing such projects, the CCMC must ask people about their needs," said S Vivin Saravan, a social activist.
He further suggested that the civic body should revive the toy train service and ‘VOC Park Station’.
Responding to the criticism, a senior CCMC official claimed that efforts would be made to minimise damage to trees. The official said not all trees would be chopped and that a survey was underway to assess the total number of trees. A report would later be submitted to District Green Committee for translocation approval.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “I've clearly instructed the officials not to cut any trees and conduct a survey now. We've only started the initial stages of work, which includes clearing excess bushes and other unwanted vegetation. If there are very big old trees, we will try not to disturb them. Once the survey is completed, we shall submit a report to the DGC for approval for any uprooting or translocation. Without their knowledge or approval no trees will be uprooted or translocated.”
Regarding the toy train, he revealed the corporation plans on introducing the facility in phase 2 of the Semmozhi Poonga project. “We'll also try to restore and revive the existing toy train in the zoo once it's converted into an aviary.”