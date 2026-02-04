Deer park, toy train at Coimbatore's VOC Zoo Park to be razed for public swimming pool

COIMBATORE: The VOC Zoological Park, one of Coimbatore's beloved public spaces, is once again at the centre of controversy, with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) proposing to construct a public swimming pool inside the former spotted deer enclosure by felling several decades-old trees. The move has drawn sharp criticism from environmentalists, social activists and residents, who argue that the project erases the city's ecological and cultural memory.

The VOC Zoological Park, named after freedom fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai, was established across 3.03 acres in 1965. For generations, the zoo has served as a haven for the city’s residents and has become an enduring landmark.

However, years of neglect by the civic body led to the suspension of the zoo's licence by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in 2018. The facility was permanently shut in January 2022. In the CCMC budget for the FY 2023-24, the zoo was proposed to be redeveloped into an aviary (bird park), a plan that was reiterated in the following years' budget as well. Despite these announcements, no visible progress was made towards restoring or repurposing the space.

Amid this backdrop, foundation stones were laid last Saturday by Coimbatore MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar and other officials for a public swimming pool inside the spotted deer enclosure.