DMK begins seat-sharing talks in Puducherry; allies stake claim to 9 seats

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK on Monday formally initiated INDIA bloc seat-sharing consultations in Puducherry, with alliance partners CPI, CPM and VCK staking claim to contest nine of the Union Territory’s 30 Assembly constituencies.

The discussions, held separately with each ally at the DMK party office, underlined the DMK’s lead role in shaping a united electoral strategy against the BJP–AINRC alliance. The talks were led by DMK coordinator and Member of Parliament S Jagathrakshakan, who was recently appointed as the party’s Puducherry in-charge.

Notably, the Congress — a key constituent of the INDIA bloc — was not included in the initial round of talks on Monday. Addressing reporters later, Jagathrakshakan said that final decision on alliance formation and seat allocation would be taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and DMK president M K Stalin. Reacting to the developments,

The VCK, led by principal secretary Arima Tamilan, along with former principal secretary Deva Pozhilan and others sought three seats — Ozhukarai, Nettapakkam (SC) and Ossudu (SC).

The CPI sought four seats — Thattanchavady, Kamaraj Nagar, Ozhukarai and Nellithope — citing favourable ground conditions. CPI state secretary A M Saleem said the demand was conveyed during discussions with DMK leaders along with former MLA Nara Kalainathan.

The CPM, following talks led by state secretary S R Ramachandran along with former state secretaries R Rajangam and Perumal, sought two seats — Thirubuvanai (SC) and Lawspet.During the interactions, Jagathrakshakan stressed that Puducherry must be “retrieved from BJP influence” through cohesive alliance politics, signalling an early push for consolidation well ahead of formal seat-sharing announcements.