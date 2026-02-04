DMK panel for seat-sharing talks for Assembly polls will be formed soon, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK will soon form a committee to start seat-sharing talks with alliance parties for the upcoming Assembly election.

However, sources privy to developments in the DMK told TNIE the party is already in talks with the existing alliance partners and “prospective allies”.

“The official committee will be convened in a week and talks will begin after the DMK’s youth wing functionaries meet in Virudhunagar on February 7. Since the alliance partners are with the DMK since 2019, it should not take much time to finalise the numbers. New allies will be accommodated only if they accept the number of seats proposed to them,” the source said.

On the death anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai, Stalin led a procession from Anna statue to the leader’s memorial on the Marina and paid floral tributes. He was accompanied by a large number of party functionaries and cadre.

When reporters asked him about the Union Budget, Stalin said, “As usual, only disappointment remains. There is nothing much for Tamil Nadu in the budget and people will teach them (BJP) a befitting lesson.”