EPS rolls out five more populist poll promises ahead of Assembly elections

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday unveiled five more populist electoral promises ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections, targeting senior citizens, women, minority communities and Jallikattu bull tamers.

Palaniswami announced the first phase of five electoral promises on the birth anniversary day of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, on January 17.

The five new promises are: an increase in pensions for senior citizens and others to Rs 2,000; waiver of educational loans obtained by students from banks; provision of three LPG gas cylinders per year as livelihood support; compensation in the event of death or injury in Jallikattu; and interest-free loans for minority women and waiver of cooperative bank loans for persons with disabilities.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of the AIADMK district secretaries, Palaniswami said under the Social Pension Scheme, old-age assistance will be provided to senior citizens. In addition, the social security pension currently provided to elderly widows, elderly unmarried women, women deserted by their husbands, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons will be enhanced from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000.

Palaniswami said to protect the interests of students and parents, the government will take over and waive education loans obtained from banks. Also, as a livelihood support measure, three LPG gas cylinders per year will be provided free of cost to rice family cardholders.

The AIADMK leader said that if, during Jallikattu, the traditional valiant sport of the Tamils, a participant loses his life while attempting to tame a bull, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the bereaved family. Similarly, those who sustain serious injuries will be given Rs 2 lakh towards medical treatment. In another measure for the Jallikattu events, Palaniswami said that to conduct Jallikattu events with vigour at venues where government orders have been issued, a government subsidy of Rs 5 lakh will be provided.

Palaniswami also announced that the existing online system used to organise Jallikattu events will be abolished, and the earlier manual procedure will be reinstated.

The AIADMK leader announced that interest-free loans will be provided to women belonging to Muslim, Christian, and other minority communities to enable them to start self-employment ventures. Also, loans obtained by persons with disabilities from cooperative banks will be waived.