Gandhi’s statue coming apart, memorial turns tipplers haven

THOOTHUKUDI: The life-size concrete statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed by the Congress cadre in 1951 on the Eral-Pudukottai Road, has been in a state of disrepair, allegedly due to lack of maintenance. Moreover, the statue of the Father of the Nation, who was a strong proponent of prohibition, continues to be allegedly desecrated by tipplers, with the presence of a Tasmac outlet less than 50 metres from the statue. Several residents of Eral on Tuesday urged the district administration to restore the statue and relocate the Tasmac outlet.

Seven decades of development has gradually buried the names and details mentioned on the pedestal of the memorial statue, which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Omandur Ramasamy. A few visible cracks have developed on the structure and the right arm of the statue has been damaged over time. The movement of people near the statue is high as a bus stop is located right next to it.