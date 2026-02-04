Gandhi’s statue coming apart, memorial turns tipplers haven
THOOTHUKUDI: The life-size concrete statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed by the Congress cadre in 1951 on the Eral-Pudukottai Road, has been in a state of disrepair, allegedly due to lack of maintenance. Moreover, the statue of the Father of the Nation, who was a strong proponent of prohibition, continues to be allegedly desecrated by tipplers, with the presence of a Tasmac outlet less than 50 metres from the statue. Several residents of Eral on Tuesday urged the district administration to restore the statue and relocate the Tasmac outlet.
Seven decades of development has gradually buried the names and details mentioned on the pedestal of the memorial statue, which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister Omandur Ramasamy. A few visible cracks have developed on the structure and the right arm of the statue has been damaged over time. The movement of people near the statue is high as a bus stop is located right next to it.
The petitioners claimed that the statue lacks maintenance despite the town panchayat office located a few feet away, and the politicians beeline to garland the statue on days such as Republic Day, Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanthi, and other special occasions.
Social activist S Jeyabalan said the statue is in a "pathetic state" with a few fingers from one arm of it missing. People who consume alcohol from the nearby Tasmac outlet take refuge on the pedestal and desecrate it, he alleged.
Besides seeking the relocation of the liquor outlet, the petitioners demanded that iron grills be used to fence the statue and restore the lighting to protect it from further damage.
When asked, Eral Town Panchayat Executive Officer Subramanian said the statue was installed by the Congress cadre and that the civic body would carry out maintenance works after consulting with the party members. Congress Eral Town president Bakkar Ali told TNIE that the functionaries, two days ago, sought the civic body to carry out maintenance works.