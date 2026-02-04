HC restrains TN highways authority from issuing work order to bidder for ECR elevated corridor

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has temporarily restrained the Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TANSHA) from issuing work order to the successful bidder for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor on East Coast Road (ECR) from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi. The interim injunction was granted by the first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan on Tuesday on an appeal, filed by Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon Limited, challenging the single judge’s order to not interfere with the tender process. The injunction will be in force till February 12.

The appellant company had submitted bids for participating in the tender, along with five others. However, it said the TANSHA informed the company that its bid was rejected as being unresponsive to the requirements of the authority, but did not assign any reasons. It said the financial bid was opened on December 29, 2025 and KNR Construction was declared as successful bidder. Aggrieved by the rejection, Dilip Buildcon filed the writ petition. The single judge dismissed the plea on January 29, and the company later filed the appeal. The division bench adjourned the hearing to February 12.