Kids’ art, literature must find space in election manifestos: TN Artists’ body

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Children Writers and Artists Association has urged major political parties to incorporate a comprehensive set of demands related to children’s arts, literature and libraries in their election manifestos for the upcoming Assembly election.

The association, founded in 2021, currently functions through 35 branches across the state and works with the stated objective of promoting holistic development of children through art and literature. In a statement, the association said political parties must place children’s intellectual, emotional and ethical development at the centre of policy-making, as they represent the future of society.

As part of its ‘Children’s arts and literature charter of demands’, the association urged the state government, in association with the Publishers’ Association of South India, to organise an annual children’s book fair in Chennai during summer holidays. It also sought the institution of a separate Azha Valliappa Award for children’s literature, on the lines of the Tiruvalluvar, Bharathiar and Bharathidasan awards.