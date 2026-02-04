Losing Rs 1.25 for each litre of milk supplied to Aavin, increase price, say farmers

CHENNAI: A section of milk producers supplying milk to Aavin has demanded an increase of Rs 12 per litre in the procurement price, citing rising costs of cattle feed and mineral mixtures.

The farmers said they spend an average of Rs 50 per litre to produce cow milk and Rs 60 per litre for buffalo milk. However, Aavin’s procurement price stands at Rs 38 per litre for cow milk and Rs 47 for buffalo milk, including a Rs 3 incentive. Aavin procures around 35 to 36 lakh litres of milk every day from nearly 3.5 lakh dairy farmers.

MG Rajendran of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association, recently in a petition to Chief Minister MK Stalin and others, said, “While private companies offer Rs 42 to Rs 45 per litre for cow milk with 4.3% fat and 8.2% SNF, Aavin pays only Rs 36.75 per litre. Farmers incur a loss of Rs 1.25 per litre. In total, suppliers across the state who sell about 35 to 36 lakh litres of milk to Aavin suffer a loss of nearly Rs 43 lakh every day.”