Madras HC seeks CB-CID report on NHAI CCTV footage in Kavin murder case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Tirunelveli CB-CID to file a report on the CCTV footage submitted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in connection with the alleged ‘honour killing’ of techie C Kavin Selvaganesh in July last year.

The Nagercoil Project Implementation Unit of NHAI had provided the footage to the court on Tuesday as per the directions issued by Justice L Victoria Gowri on January 21, while hearing the petitions by two accused persons K Saravanan and K Jayapal, who sought quashing of chargesheet filed against them by the CB-CID .

The prosecution alleged the accused had conspired with Surjith, who is Saravanan’s son and Jayapal’s cousin, and helped him in committing the murder. They said Saravanan and his wife met Surjith and arranged for him to go to Jayapal’s quarry in Pappankulam, where the evidence was destroyed with Jayapal’s aid.

The accused said place of occurrence was 20 km away from the quarry and there were over 20 CCTV cameras on the route. They said the probe agency failed to secure the footage which, if secured, would show if Saravanan and Jayapal met Surjith.

Saravanan said he handed over Surjith to police on the NH. Jayapal claimed he came to know about the incident only after Surjith, ‘on his own’, came to the quarry. To verify the claims, Justice Gowri directed NHAI to submit the footage recorded by CCTVs in the Tirunelveli-Seevalaperi stretch on July 27, 2025, the day of the murder. On Tuesday, NHAI handed over the footage to the court and the judge directed CB-CID to file a report in two weeks.