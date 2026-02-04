Medical report of Savukku Shankar filed in court; Madras HC seeks mother’s response

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of petitions regarding the interim bail granted to YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar to February 9 after directing his mother, who is the main petitioner, to file objections, if any, to the medical report of the YouTuber filed in the court by the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

After going through the report, the division bench of justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman granted time for the petitioner’s counsel to file the objections if any. The bench said it will fix the date for final hearing of the main petitions after perusing the objections.

Shankar was granted interim bail for three months by a vacation bench in December 2025 after he was arrested in an extortion case by the Greater Chennai Police.

Senior counsel V Raghavachari, representing Shankar, told the bench that a petition was filed for impleading the YouTuber in the case but additional public prosecutor R Muniapparaj, representing the police, objected to the petition and sought the court to reject.

The bench adjourned the hearing to February 9. It said it will not shy away from hearing this particular case only because adverse comments were made against it.

Stating that the bench is airing its views, comments and remarks in a spontaneous manner and not in a premeditated way, the bench said it will not recuse from hearing the case because the video recordings of the comments were circulated on social media.

“We don’t want to make him popular by replying to his comments against us,” the bench said, referring certain comments of the YouTuber.