Price surge hammers TN goldsmiths’ livelihood

COIMBATORE: In G Venkatesh’s dimming gold workshop on Sundar Street in Gandhi Park area, the clang of hammers has fallen silent after 29 years, as volatile gold prices force goldsmiths’ livelihood to melt away.

While some have been forced to close their workshops, others have quit the profession altogether due to lack of job orders and loss of income.

Venkatesh is among the many goldsmiths in TN who have been forced to lay off workers to keep the business afloat. “I had employed two workers and was finishing job orders of nearly 1 kg of gold per month, when the price per gram was between Rs 8,000 -Rs 10,000. Now, I get orders once a week. I had to let go of the two employees, who were being paid Rs 800 per day. I cannot continue operating the workshop if the situation persists. Most workshops are in the same condition,” he said.

Seconding him, P Kannathasan, a goldsmith from Madurai with over 30 years of experience, said soaring gold prices have slashed business for small-scale goldsmiths by nearly 80%. “Many shops we supply to have reduced their orders, forcing workers to seek alternative jobs,” he said.

B Muthuvenkatram, president of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association, said, “Over 25,000 goldsmith workshops provided direct employment to 45,000 people. These days, goldsmiths are hardly operating their workshops for five days a month.” He said gold trade has decreased below 100 kg, from over 200 kg a day.