Probation officers oppose plan to shift offices to central prison campuses in across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Probation officers have raised objections to an administrative directive proposing the relocation of probation and regional probation offices to Central Prison campuses across TN to reduce rent expenses. Experts say the move would undermine the rehabilitative purpose of probation and violates statutory safeguards meant to keep offenders away from prison environments.

Prison department sources said of the 64 probation offices and 12 regional probation offices across TN, several have already been shifted to government buildings. Of the rest, eight have been directed to function on Central Prison campuses.

However, senior officials said the administrative directive ignores the legal nature and purpose of probation. “Probation is granted precisely to prevent imprisonment. Requiring probationers to report within prison premises defeats the very intent of Probation of Offenders Act,” a senior official said.

As per court orders, offenders may be required to visit probation offices up to two times a month, while in some cases magistrates mandate monthly reporting. “Since our work involves extensive field visits, probationers often contact us urgently seeking meetings for personal issues. In such situations, we ask them to come to our office,” a source said.

Officials also cited Rule 17(7) of the TN Probation Rules, 1962, and raised concerns under Article 21, particularly with regard to dignity.

When contacted, a senior department official said, “The order was earlier considered to reduce financial expenses. There are no immediate plans to relocate probation offices to Central Prison premises.”