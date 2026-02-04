PTR releases book, web page on Tamil pride

CHENNAI: IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday released a book titled ‘Uyir Nigar Tamil’ (Tamil, which is equal to our lives) published by the Tamil Virtual Academy and inaugurated a web page on it. The first copy was received by R Balakrishnan, Chairman, International Institute of Tamil Studies, Chennai.

The book is a documentary which explains Tamil linguistic consciousness and the history of language movements.

Thiaga Rajan released the book and web page to mark the death anniversary of former chief minister CN Annadurai. An official release said the book will help readers understand the history of struggles to protect Tamil language, the sacrifices made during such agitations, and the fundamental reasons behind Tamil linguistic consciousness.