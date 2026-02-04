Stalin opens Rs 12 crore dialysis and rehabilitation unit in Kolathur

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several major development projects in Kolathur assembly constituency under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam on Tuesday.

The CM opened the Kolathur Dialysis and Rehabilitation Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 11.74 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The 21,850 sqft four-storey facility includes dialysis wards with 15 beds, physiotherapy and rehabilitation units, artificial limb centre, outpatient consultation rooms, elevators, parking facility and modern amenities. Six fair price shops were also inaugurated, and ration commodities were distributed to the public.

Stalin also inaugurated the renovated Kolathur Lakefront Park near Retteri Junction, developed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The park features walking paths, children’s play area, seating spaces, drinking water facility, restrooms and surveillance systems. Foundation stone was laid for works worth Rs 39 crore to convert 310 open EB transformers into safer transformers in the area.

Welfare assistance including educational scholarships, laptops, marriage assistance, sewing machines, and assistive devices were also distributed to 248 beneficiaries at the Kolathur MLA office.