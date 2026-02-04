Three cops suspended in Ooty for buying ganja from fellow policeman

NILGIRIS: Three police personnel were placed suspended for buying ganja from a policeman, who was arrested in connection with a ganja case in Ooty, and consuming it. The suspended personnel are Abisekaran, Mayakkanan and Santhakumar.

During a vehicle check on January 21, Ooty police arrested Cruise (26), a local, for selling ganja. During interrogation, Cruise revealed that he bought the ganja from Nasir Ahmed (26), a policeman stationed at Ooty Central police station. Nasir Ahmed was arrested and 17.5 kg of ganja was seized from a supplier in Kerala. Meanwhile, further probe revealed that the three policemen were found to have bought and consumed ganja during duty hours.