Tamil Nadu

Three cops suspended in Ooty for buying ganja from fellow policeman

The action followed the arrest of a constable linked to a ganja racket, after a probe revealed that three police personnel had purchased and consumed the drug during duty hours
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NILGIRIS: Three police personnel were placed suspended for buying ganja from a policeman, who was arrested in connection with a ganja case in Ooty, and consuming it. The suspended personnel are Abisekaran, Mayakkanan and Santhakumar.

During a vehicle check on January 21, Ooty police arrested Cruise (26), a local, for selling ganja. During interrogation, Cruise revealed that he bought the ganja from Nasir Ahmed (26), a policeman stationed at Ooty Central police station. Nasir Ahmed was arrested and 17.5 kg of ganja was seized from a supplier in Kerala. Meanwhile, further probe revealed that the three policemen were found to have bought and consumed ganja during duty hours.

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com