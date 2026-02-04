Tamil Nadu

Three killed as car crashes into lorry on Salem–Kochi highway near Tiruppur

The victims, employees of a coconut oil manufacturing unit, were travelling from Coimbatore to Perundurai when their car allegedly rammed a lorry that stopped suddenly near Perumanallur on Tuesday morning
Illustration used for representational purposes.File Photo
TIRUPPUR: Three persons died in a road accident on Salem-Kochi National Highway near Perumanallur in Tiruppur on Tuesday. The deceased-Manivannan (52) of Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore and Rakesh (41) of Unnikulam in Kerala, and Ranjith (30) of Ondipudur in Coimbatore- were working at a coconut oil manufacturing company at Perundurai in Erode.

On Tuesday morning, they were travelling in a car from Coimbatore to Perundurai. When the car was heading on the highway at the New Tiruppur, Ranjith who was at the wheels, lost control of the wheel and hit behind a lorry which allegedly stopped suddenly. Manivannan and Rakesh succumbed to injuries on the spot and Ranjith sustained injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital at Coimbatore but later succumbed without responding to treatment. The Perumanallur police registered a case and an investigation is on.

