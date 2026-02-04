Tiruch MGMGH sets up helpline for water supply complaints

TIRUCHY: The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy has launched a dedicated helpline to enable patients, attendants and staff to report irregular supply of drinking and utility water, hospital authorities said on Tuesday. The system, introduced two days ago, is aimed at reducing response time and addressing communication gaps that had earlier delayed the redressal of water-related complaints across the sprawling hospital campus.

The helpline number -- 63740 95352 -- has been prominently displayed across the hospital, including in all washrooms and near drinking water stations. Complaints received through the helpline are routed directly to the duty Resident Medical Officer (RMO) and maintenance teams. Hospital officials said issues would be addressed within the same shift and, wherever possible, resolved immediately.

Electronic drinking water dispensaries, along with bubble-top water cans, have been installed at 84 locations across MGMGH, covering wards, OPD blocks, maternity, general medicine and emergency sections. These facilities were procured last year as part of infrastructure strengthening using Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) funds. Officials said notices were placed at almost all spots by Tuesday and added that each dispenser advises users to consume water responsibly and avoid filling drinking water in large cans, which often strains supply during peak hours.

Dean S Kumaravel said the initiative followed repeated feedback from patients and hospital staff. "We identified a clear communication gap. Even when attenders or ward staff reported that water cans were empty or dispensaries were not functioning, it took time to resolve the issue because there was no clarity on whom to contact. This helpline directly addresses that gap and improves accountability," he said.