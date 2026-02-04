Tiruchy MGMGH sets up helpline for water supply complaints

TIRUCHY: The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchy has launched a dedicated helpline to enable patients, attendants and staff to report irregular supply of drinking and utility water, hospital authorities said on Tuesday. The system, introduced two days ago, is aimed at reducing response time and addressing communication gaps that had earlier delayed the redressal of water-related complaints across the sprawling hospital campus.
The helpline number -- 63740 95352 -- has been prominently displayed across the hospital, including in all washrooms and near drinking water stations. Complaints received through the helpline are routed directly to the duty Resident Medical Officer (RMO) and maintenance teams. Hospital officials said issues would be addressed within the same shift and, wherever possible, resolved immediately.
Electronic drinking water dispensaries, along with bubble-top water cans, have been installed at 84 locations across MGMGH, covering wards, OPD blocks, maternity, general medicine and emergency sections. These facilities were procured last year as part of infrastructure strengthening using Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) funds. Officials said notices were placed at almost all spots by Tuesday and added that each dispenser advises users to consume water responsibly and avoid filling drinking water in large cans, which often strains supply during peak hours.
Dean S Kumaravel said the initiative followed repeated feedback from patients and hospital staff. "We identified a clear communication gap. Even when attenders or ward staff reported that water cans were empty or dispensaries were not functioning, it took time to resolve the issue because there was no clarity on whom to contact. This helpline directly addresses that gap and improves accountability," he said.
Hospital officials said MGMGH operates three RO units with capacities of 500, 1,000 and 2,000 litres. While the 2,000-litre unit is temporarily non-functional due to a faulty membrane, repair work is under way and the unit is expected to be restored soon. Borewell water is used as a backup during early morning hours, when demand peaks between 4 am and 6 am, mainly due to washroom usage and drinking water needs of overnight attenders. The hospital currently relies on both corporation water and borewell sources, with an overall storage capacity of over five lakh litres.
An attender from the general medicine ward said access to water remains inconsistent at times. "During early mornings, the water can near our ward often becomes empty due to rush, and earlier we did not know whom to inform. With this new helpline, we believe complaints will now be addressed faster," the attender said.
A ward staff member said the system would also allow staff to alert authorities in advance when water levels run low at dispensaries and immediately report bathroom water supply issues. Hospital authorities said complaint patterns would be monitored closely to identify recurring gaps and fine-tune water distribution. "The focus is not only on responding to complaints, but on preventing them," an official said.