Two-day survey records 10 raptor species in Tiruchy forest division

TIRUCHY: At least 10 raptor species were identified in Tiruchy during a survey conducted across 14 locations in the Tiruchy forest division on January 31 and February 1. The survey was held in Tiruchy (four locations), Thuraiyur (four), Manapparai (three), and Thuvarankurichi (three) blocks in areas selected by District Forest Officer G Krithiga. Bird experts, volunteers, school and college students, and experts from the Tamil Nadu Raptor Conservation Foundation (TNRCF) participated.

The survey assessed the population and distribution of the birds of prey, using road transects, line transects, and night point-count methods and will help conservation planning. The teams recorded species including the Black-winged Kite, Oriental Honey Buzzard, Crested Serpent Eagle, Booted Eagle, Shikra, Black Kite, Brahminy Kite, Spotted Owlet, Common Kestrel, and Red-necked Falcon. Raptors, which form an integral part of Tamil Nadu's ecosystem, are at the top level of the food chain. Due to their migratory behaviour in response to environmental changes, they are considered important ecological indicators, officials said.

In recent times, environmental degradation and global warming have led to irreversible changes in their distribution and population, they added. Conservator of Forests J Ravi said. "The census was undertaken to document bird numbers, assess habitats, and support the management and conservation of raptors. A total of 10 raptor species were recorded in these selected areas, which are believed to provide suitable habitats."