Two youths killed as speeding bike crashes into school wall in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: Two youths were killed in a fatal road accident after the speeding two-wheeler on which they were travelling lost control and crashed into the compound wall of a government school at Paramathi Velur in Namakkal district, early on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as M Praveen (19), a third-year college student and T Karthik Raja (20), a daily wage worker, natives of Paramathi Velur. Police said the two were close friends and were returning home after attending a local temple festival.

According to the police, Praveen and Karthik Raja travelled to Kabilarmalai on Monday evening to witness the thiruvizha celebrations and were on their way home late at night, with Karthik Raja riding the motorcycle. The accident occurred around 1 am on the Kabilarmalai-Paramathi Velur road, near the Paramathi Velur police station.

While negotiating a turning near the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, the two-wheeler reportedly lost balance due to overspeeding, veered off the road and rammed into the school's compound wall at great speed. They were rushed immediately to Paramathi Velur government hospital, but doctors declared them brought dead.

Following the incident, the bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Paramathi Velur police have registered a case in connection with the accident and are investigating.