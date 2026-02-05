25 species of birds of prey found in Erode Thanthai Periyar Sanctuary

ERODE: Twenty-five species of birds of prey (raptors) were documented at the Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary in Erode, stated forest department officials.

A two-day state-wide synchronised raptor bird census was conducted on January 31 and February 1, marking the first-ever coordinated enumeration of birds of prey.

Under the 'Raptor Assessment 2026', surveys were carried out in the Erode Forest Division across the Anthiyur, Bargur, Thattakarai, Chennampatti, and Erode forest ranges. During these surveys, 25 raptor species were recorded in the Erode division.

The sighting of the grey-headed Fish Eagle (Ichthyophaga ichthyaetus) in the Palar River basin -Chennampatti is of particular significance.

This species, classified as near threatened by the IUCN, serves as a vital bio-indicator of unpolluted wetlands, healthy fish stocks, and minor disturbance in riverine ecosystems. Its presence along the Palar River in the Chennampatti range underscores the high ecological value of these water-linked habitats in Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Wildlife Biologist S Dharanprasath said, "The surveys were held using standard protocol methods, including night-time point counts, daytime vehicle searches and foot surveys with GPS tracks recorded with point locations by species sightings and photographic documentation was done for verification."

The census was conducted under the direction of KV Appala Naidu, District Forest Officer of Erode.

More than 70 participants, including NGO members, bird experts, and forest department staff took part in the surveys, said officials.