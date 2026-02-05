ASI takes legal action against unauthorised renovation at TN's Rockfort monument

TIRUCHY: Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Tiruchy Circle, on Wednesday lodged a complaint in the Fort police station after a tenant trader ignored their stop-work notice and carried out repair and renovation work in his shop located inside the Rockfort complex, which is a protected monument.

The Rockfort complex houses shrines of Thayumanaswamy and Uchchi Pillaiyar, and attracts a large footfall. Both temples come under the HR&CE department, and the complex is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The HR&CE department has rented out shops in the corridor to traders who sell puja items and other decorative articles.

According to sources, two weeks ago Murugan, a tenant trader, started renovating in his shop which falls within the prohibited area of the monument (approximately within 20 metres on the southern side) without obtaining permission from the ASI.

During a routine inspection, D Rajesh, site in-charge and authorized representative of the custodian of the pathway leading to the Upper Cave Rock Fort, noticed the unauthorized construction work and informed ASI officials.

On January 29, ASI officials issued a notice to Murugan under Section 20A of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, directing him to stop the work , officials said. However, he allegedly ignored the notice and continued with the renovation work, traders told TNIE on condition of anonymity.