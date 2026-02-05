Centre confirms bird flu among crows in TN

CHENNAI: The union government has confirmed the presence of a highly pathogenic bird flu or avian influenza (H5N1) in crows in Tamil Nadu, following laboratory testing of samples at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, amid reports of high number of deaths of crows in some places in Chennai.

In a communication dated January 22, the department of animal husbandry and dairying informed the Tamil Nadu government that H5N1 virus had been detected in “samples from crow” submitted by the Animal Disease Intelligence Unit in Kancheepuram.

The letter called for strengthened biosecurity, proper disposal of dead birds through deep burial, intensified surveillance, and immediate reporting of unusual bird mortality, while urging coordination between animal, wildlife, and health departments under a One Health approach.

While rapid surveillance is yet to take-off, veterinarians and animal welfare groups on the ground expressed concerns that the scale of the outbreak in Chennai could be significant.

Shravan Krishnan of the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) estimated that between 1,000 and 1,500 crows may have died in the city in the last few weeks.

“To my knowledge, at least 1,500 crows have died. We are getting reports of unusual deaths every single day, and people are bringing sick crows to our facility regularly. Today alone, three crows were brought in,” he said.