Dalit woman's suspicious death aparks allegations of caste, dowry abuse
VILLUPURAM; A 22-year-old Dalit Christian woman died under suspicious circumstances at Soranavur village in Villupuram district on Monday, with her family alleging dowry harassment and caste-based abuse by her husband and in-laws.
The deceased, A Devajessi Priya, had allegedly married her long-time college friend M Vasantha Kumar (24), who belongs to the Hindu Vanniyar community, around three months ago.
The couple had been living in Soranavur village near Valavanur in Villupuram district. According to her family, the marriage was conducted in the presence of the groom’s family and was kept undisclosed from Priya’s relatives.
Based on a complaint lodged by her elder brother A Richard (26), Priya was allegedly subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband, his parents Murugan and Lakshmi, and his elder brother Bhakthavachalam.
On January 31, Priya allegedly called her aunt and said she was being assaulted and harassed for dowry. About an hour later, her husband informed the family that she had died. Richard has alleged that his sister was murdered and that the incident was made to appear as a suicide, claiming that injuries were found on her body.
Speaking to TNIE, Richard said, “We want the police to investigate the case with due sensitivity to caste discrimination and dowry harassment. My sister was subjected to severe torture and was killed.”
Priya, a Christian convert, was a native of Alagappa Samuthiram in Panruti taluk of Cuddalore district. She lost her parents at a young age and was brought up by her elder brother with the support of their grandmother Josephina Mary and aunts at Madampattu village near Thiruvennainallur in Villupuram district.
She had completed a BSc in Microbiology from Periyar Government Arts College, Cuddalore, and was employed with a private firm in Sunguvarchatram near Chennai. Family sources said she had been in a relationship with Kumar since her college days. Though Kumar later dropped out of college, the relationship continued, culminating in their marriage three months ago.
Despite the complaint seeking action for dowry harassment and caste abuse, Valavanur police registered a case only under Section 194 (3) of BNSS and arrested Kumar on Tuesday.
Family members of the deceased have refused to receive Priya’s body, demanding the arrest of Kumar’s parents and other relatives. The body has been kept at the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyambakkam, where an autopsy was conducted.