Dalit woman's suspicious death aparks allegations of caste, dowry abuse

VILLUPURAM; A 22-year-old Dalit Christian woman died under suspicious circumstances at Soranavur village in Villupuram district on Monday, with her family alleging dowry harassment and caste-based abuse by her husband and in-laws.

The deceased, A Devajessi Priya, had allegedly married her long-time college friend M Vasantha Kumar (24), who belongs to the Hindu Vanniyar community, around three months ago.

The couple had been living in Soranavur village near Valavanur in Villupuram district. According to her family, the marriage was conducted in the presence of the groom’s family and was kept undisclosed from Priya’s relatives.

Based on a complaint lodged by her elder brother A Richard (26), Priya was allegedly subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment by her husband, his parents Murugan and Lakshmi, and his elder brother Bhakthavachalam.

On January 31, Priya allegedly called her aunt and said she was being assaulted and harassed for dowry. About an hour later, her husband informed the family that she had died. Richard has alleged that his sister was murdered and that the incident was made to appear as a suicide, claiming that injuries were found on her body.

Speaking to TNIE, Richard said, “We want the police to investigate the case with due sensitivity to caste discrimination and dowry harassment. My sister was subjected to severe torture and was killed.”