Family blames hospital for death of twin babies, alleges medical negligence in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A 23-year-old woman near the Urigam tribal village delivered twin IUFD babies on Tuesday at the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH). Her husband, however, alleged that medical negligence led to the death.

C Basappa (28), a farmer from Muthikarai village in Urigam panchayat, told TNIE that his wife Susheela (23) was pregnant and regularly took treatment at the Urigam primary health centre.

They already have one female child aged five. "Last month, owing to health complications, she took treatment at the GKMCH for 10 days, and a doctor at the GKMCH asked Susheela to come after 10 days with the scan report. On Monday, around 9.30 am, the couple went to Urigam PHC with the scan report, where Dr Parthiban allegedly informed them that Susheela needs to undergo a C-section, but since the doctor was unavailable on Monday, she was asked to come on Tuesday," he said.

"On Tuesday, around 10 am, the couple went to Urigam PHC, and they were referred to GKMCH. Before getting into the ambulance, both babies had a fetal heart rate, but when they reached GKMCH, health staff declared the babies dead. On Tuesday evening, after surgery, the twin IUFD babies were delivered, and Susheela is currently under treatment," said Basappa. Basappa buried the babies at Krishnagiri on Tuesday night. Both were females.