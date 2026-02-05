High tax revenue, but no funds for TN in budget: CM Stalin

VILLUPURAM: “Tamil nadu generates considerable tax revenue for the union government, but the state has not been given any benefits in the Union Budget,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a function held to mark the organisation of 10,000 camps under ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ scheme, he said, “This shows the union government’s attitude towards Tamil people. Usually the Union Budget speech would have a couple of Tirukkural couplets, but even that was missing this time,” he said.

CM Stalin said Tamil people have been forced to suffer owing to shortage of funds for the past nine years.

“Maybe the BJP knows very well that the party will not get any vote in the upcoming Assembly election, and deliberately chose to ignore Tamil Nadu. However, I will not let down our people, and will ensure they get all developments without delay,” Stalin said.

The CM distributed welfare schemes and inaugurated 199 development works across Villupuram district at the event held at Tindivanam SIPCOT.

He also said that 1.82 lakh new beneficiaries have been added under Social Security Schemes, taking their total number to 35.45 lakh.

According to an official statement, about 3,768 ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ camps in rural areas and 6,232 camps in urban areas were conducted across the state between July 2025 and January 2026, benefiting 38.44 lakh people.