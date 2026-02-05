Higher education minister Govi Chezhiaan skips Anna University convocation

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan once again skipped a university convocation, this time staying away from the 46th convocation ceremony of Anna University on Wednesday. This comes days after he boycotted the University of Madras convocation, highlighting the continuing friction between the state government and Governor RN Ravi over higher education matters.

Governor and Chancellor of Anna University RN Ravi presided over the function and awarded degrees and medals to students. Former ISRO Satellite Centre director Mayilsamy Annadurai was the chief guest.

Degrees were awarded to 1.5 lakh students at the convocation. Of these, 753 research scholars received their PhD degrees in person, while 66 undergraduate first rank holders were awarded degrees and medals on stage.

The remaining 881 PhD scholars and 1.48 lakh students received their degrees in absentia. Delivering the convocation address, Annadurai urged students to redefine success by appreciating opportunities rather than merely chasing outcomes. “If you appreciate what you get, success is guaranteed,” he said.

He cautioned graduates about the rapidly changing employment landscape driven by artificial intelligence and technological disruption, stressing the need for lifelong learning and continuous skill upgradation to remain relevant in the job market.

“Jobs that existed yesterday may not exist tomorrow,” he said, encouraging students to remain adaptable and fearless in the face of change.