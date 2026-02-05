New Moffusil bus stand to be inaugurated in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri Collector R Sadheesh said that the Dharmapuri New Moffusil bus stand would be inaugurated on Thursday. He also notified that all buses arriving in Dharmapuri would pass through the new bus stand starting from Thursday.

In a press statement, the collector stated, "Chief Minister MK Stalin would inaugurate the Dharmaupuri New bus stand, which was constructed for Rs 39.14 crore near Sogathur on Thursday through video conference, at 10.30 am. All government and private buses from Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Harur, Pappireddipatti, Bommidi, and Kadathur would follow old routes through Madhikonpalayam, Four Roads junction, Kumarsamipettai, and pass through Pennagaram road to the new bus stand."

The release added that the buses from Krishnagiri would travel along NH 44 and arrive at the new bus stand via A Jettihalli link road and Pennagaram road.

Meanwhile, buses from Palacode would move via the NH 844 and arrive at the bus stand via Sogathur junction.

Buses plying along the Pennagaram route will follow the current route via Pennagaram road. These buses would follow the same route while returning as well.

Regarding buses coming from Salem, the collector said, "Buses from Salem will arrive via Nallampalli, Adhiyamankottai, Oddapatti, Avvaivali, Kakkangipuram, Thadangam overbridge and reach the new bus stand. However, while returning, these buses must pass through the Pennagaram overbridge, Kumarasamipettai, Four Roads junction, Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, collectorate, Odapatti, Adhiyamankottai, Nallamalli and Seshampatti towards Salem."

He added that all buses would maintain the current fare until the Four Road junction, however, an additional Rs 3 will be collected for ordinary buses, and Rs 4 will be collected for superfast buses.

The routes are announced as part of a trial run for the next 30 days, starting from Thursday and based on feedback from users, it will be revised.