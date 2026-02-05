No defamatory book against judge, say police; Madras HC closes case

CHENNAI: After the police submitted that no defamatory book against Justice GR Swaminathan was published or circulated during the recently concluded annual Chennai Book Fair, the Madras High Court closed the cases against the publisher in this regard on Wednesday.

The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan closed the petition filed by P Naveenprasad of Vellore and the suo motu contempt of court case initiated by the court against Keezhaikatru Pathippagam which had put out a message on social media about the release of the book “Thirupparankundram Issue: Is GR Swaminathan a judge or an RSS rowdy?” A report filed by Saidapet inspector in court stated that a thorough search was conducted at the two stalls, which were allotted to Keezhaikatru Pathipagam, on January 7 based on the court’s order, but no such book was found.

The publishers and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) were issued summons and they replied that neither a hard or soft copy of the book with the said title was published, the report stated.

The high court, on January 7, issued directions to the police to take appropriate action to stop the release of the book.